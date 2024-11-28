Tiger killed by snare set up by poachers in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur, three arrested

NILGIRIS: A three-year-old tiger that was caught in a snare (clutch cable) died due to suffocation near a tea estate at Chelukadi reserve forest in Gudalur on Tuesday night.

Estate workers noticed the carcass on Wednesday morning and informed forest department. A team led by Gudalur District Forest Officer N Venkatesh Prabhu reached the spot at 9:30 am and commenced an investigation.

They suspect that poachers may have placed the snare to trap wild boars. However, the tiger got caught in it, probably on Tuesday night, and died.

“Nails, skin, teeth, and other parts of the animal are intact. We have picked up three persons from Chelukadi village who have previous history of theft and housebreaking cases in the Gudalur police station limit. This is the first time they are committing the wildlife offense. We are investigating with them, and they will be arrested,” an official said.