Tiruchendur devotees warned as seawater recedes by 100 feet

THOOTHUKUDI: The district police instructed devotees visiting the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple to exercise caution and refrain from venturing near the shore late at night as seawater receded by over 100 feet along the beach, located near the temple.
While it is a regular phenomenon, particularly during full moon days, and the water returns to normal levels on the same day, algae-covered rocks are exposed, which may prove risky for people venturing near the seashore.
Even as a depression intensified into Cyclone Fengal over southwest Bay of Bengal, seawater along Tiruchendur beach receded again on Wednesday.
"The phenomenon of receding seawater has been prevalent ever since the tsunami, and it also occurs on full moon days and during bad weather conditions," said Tiruchendur residents.
"There have been instances wherein some devotees while taking a holy dip, have fallen due to the slippery rocks. Few people have also sustained injuries as a result,” said Sundar, a devotee.
Devotees venture onto the slippery rocks when the seawater recedes, ignoring the warnings by the temple guards.
Superintendent of Police Albert John told TNIE that the devotees have been instructed not to stay near the shores at late night, particularly since the onset of monsoon. More police personnel have also been deployed.
During instances when seawater recedes, we take impromptu decisions to prevent devotees from venturing into the water during daytime. However, we do not allow devotees to venture onto the beach late at night,” he said.