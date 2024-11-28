Tiruchendur devotees warned as seawater recedes by 100 feet

THOOTHUKUDI: The district police instructed devotees visiting the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple to exercise caution and refrain from venturing near the shore late at night as seawater receded by over 100 feet along the beach, located near the temple.

While it is a regular phenomenon, particularly during full moon days, and the water returns to normal levels on the same day, algae-covered rocks are exposed, which may prove risky for people venturing near the seashore.

Even as a depression intensified into Cyclone Fengal over southwest Bay of Bengal, seawater along Tiruchendur beach receded again on Wednesday.

"The phenomenon of receding seawater has been prevalent ever since the tsunami, and it also occurs on full moon days and during bad weather conditions," said Tiruchendur residents.