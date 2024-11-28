Welfare initiatives mark Tamil Nadu DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin's birthday

CHENNAI: DMK cadres and leaders celebrated the 48th birthday of Deputy Chief Minister and party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in a grand manner.

The celebrations included distributing food, sweets, and essential items to the underprivileged and conducting free medical and blood donation camps.

Udhayanidhi sought blessings from his father and Chief Minister MK Stalin and his mother, Durga Stalin.

Accompanied by ministers, elected representatives, and party functionaries, he later paid homage to the late chief ministers M Karunanidhi and CN Annadurai and Dravidar Kazhagam founder ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy.

Later, at his official residence, Udhayanidhi was greeted by a steady stream of visitors, including ministers, senior officials such as Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and DMK leaders and cadres.