28 tribal dropouts identified in survey admitted to Tamil Nadu schools

KRISHNAGIRI: Twenty-eight children who had dropped out of school at Biligundulu and Kottayurkollai tribal villages have been enrolled back in school.

The children were identified during an out-of-school survey conducted by the school education department at tribal areas in the district based on instructions of Collector KM Sarayu. The survey at Biligundulu was done last Friday. Eight children were identified and they were enrolled in the Panchayat Union Primary School.

On Thursday, a team of 21 officials including the school education department and forest department staff visited Kottayurkollai in Bettamugilalam and found 20 children had dropped out. They were enrolled in Panchayat Union Middle School to school.

Sarayu told TNIE, “During the Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril camp at Anchetti taluk in September, I found three girl children didn’t go to school at Biligundulu in Natrampalayam panchayat. We followed up with them and they are now attending school. We then conducted an extensive programme for out-of-school children at Biligundulu and Kottayurkollai in Bettamugilalam panchayat. Eight were enrolled at Biligundulu and 20 in Bettamugilalam panchayat.”

She added that few children were married and some children did not have birth certificates. Th issue will be taken to the concerned department and awareness programmes will be conducted for child marriage by the district social welfare office and district child protection unit. A special camp will be organised to provide basic certificates, the collector said.

“Also the district administration has planned to enrol a few girl children at hostels to complete school education and then to complete higher education. They will then become a role model for others in their area,” she added.