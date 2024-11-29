500 conch divers stage stir for lifting ban on jet pumps in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Over 500 conch divers and their families protested against the fisheries department's order to prohibit jet pumps at VVD signal here on Thursday. Calling the order to be based without any proof that the seabed was getting damaged, divers urged the department to revoke the order and pursue a study.

The fisheries department ordered fishermen holding conch diving licenses to remove jet pumps by November 22 and warned of cancellation of licenses if used afterwards. The order comes in the wake of repeated complaints against the activity causing environmental damage to the Gulf of Mannar Marine biosphere reserve. The biosphere consists of islands and is a protected area. The conch divers since then, refused to remove the jet pumps and also stayed off the business.

A section of conch divers led by Mohammed Maideen condemned fisheries officials for prohibiting the use of jet pumps. They said the order had affected the livelihood of 3,000 families depending on the chank collection. The country boats are equipped with compressors and jet pumps for safety purposes.

A conch trader Meerasa said they are forced to protest because of the department's order to remove the jet pumps without any proof. Moreover, chanks are collected from the sandy seabed 10 nautical miles from the shore, which falls out of the protected area of the Gulf of Mannar. The government should conduct a study if jet pumps are damaging sea beds underwater, he appealed.