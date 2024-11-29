Devise Monsoon Plan in Chennai to protect homeless

Following the major impact of the 2015 floods in Chennai, the government of Tamil Nadu has been putting special focus on flood mitigation measures in the city. An analysis of the steps taken by the government shows some measures have had positive impacts, some not so much, and specific gaps that need to be addressed.

The formulation of the Advisory Committee for Mitigation and Management of Flood Risk in the Chennai Metropolitan Area has helped in identifying the challenges and planning mitigation measures.

Frequent pre-monsoon preparatory meetings have strengthened the coordination between various agencies.

The usage of social media to receive grievances from the people has helped in reducing the time taken to address them. The sharing of contact details of the nodal officers and relief centres for each zone in the city has helped the people reach out when in need. The readiness of the government in increasing the number of community kitchens based on need, is to be appreciated.

However, some methods being followed now need to be improved to cover all those in need. For instance, during heavy rains and flooding, the focus is mostly on low-lying, flood-prone, and other areas known for stagnation. Beyond topographical features, the social profile of areas has to be considered too for devising measures.

Even in areas not so flood-prone and not earmarked as vulnerable, there would be people who may need assistance. The urban homeless, are often found residing on streets even in commercial areas, which may not be prone to flooding. But, they do need food and other assistance.