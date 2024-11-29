Doctors to intensify stir from Nov 30 over TN govt’s failure to record main demands

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) announced that it will intensify the protest from Saturday and will stop all elective surgeries from December 3, condemning the ‘record of discussion’ held with Health Secretary Supriya Sahu on Tuesday.

TNGDA and the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA) began their boycott protest on Monday over the alleged mistreatment by the Mission Director- National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu during the review meeting with deans recently. The doctors also alleged mistreatment by collectors, directors of the department and other senior health department officials.

Following their protest, the health secretary held a meeting with representatives of the association on November 26 to resolve the issue.

But the doctors said their main demands of taking departmental action on MD-NHM and giving instructions to collectors to treat doctors with dignity and respect were not recorded in the ‘record of discussions’. Instead, it recorded enhancing the security in hospitals by increasing the police force, and installing CCTVs and others, which were discussed earlier.

TNGDA said it will also boycott classes for medical students and will stop biometric attendance and Chief Minister Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr G Chandrasekar, state secretary, TNGDA, said all district level representatives have been instructed to highlight shortage of doctors in their respective districts. Dr P Balakrishnan, convener, FOGDA said they will continue their ongoing protests.

When contacted, Supriya Sahu said, “We are still in talks to resolve the issues.”