DRI flags smuggling of poppy seeds through Indian ports including Chennai, Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recently flagged a nation-wide alert regarding the smuggling of poppy seeds from Malaysia and other southeast Asian countries through ports across India, including Chennai and Thoothukudi, by either misdeclaring the cargo or concealing it in some other consignment.

Obtained from the poppy plant which is also the source of opium, poppy seeds are commonly used for cooking in Indian households, but there is a restriction in place for its import. Indian norms permit the import of poppy seeds only from 16 countries.

In addition, the importer has to produce a certificate from the competent authority of the exporting country, showing the Opium poppy has been grown legally in that country. All import contracts would also have to register with the Central Bureau of Narcotics, Gwalior. This is part of the Indian government’s measures to protect the business of poppy cultivators in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The legal import of poppy seeds also attracts a 25% customs duty. According to official sources, all these reasons drive its smuggling, which causes a loss to the government exchequer. Poppy seeds cost around `1,300 per kilogramme.

Sources said DRI’s alert mentions recent instances where around 11 tonnes of poppy seeds were found in a container in Chennai port concealed in a cargo with wooden panels and another 15 tonnes loaded in six containers declared as limestone powder.