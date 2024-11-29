Madras HC slaps Rs 25K cost on caste association for ‘inhumane’ plea

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently imposed Rs 25,000 cost on a caste welfare association for filing an ‘inhumane’ petition seeking to forbear non-members of the association from taking out funeral processions through the residential streets of its members in Panayadipatti panchayat in Virudhunagar district.

According to an order passed by a bench of Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete, the petitioner had sought the direction against four private individuals on charges that they were ‘creating nuisance’ by conducting funeral processions through residential streets in which the association’s members reside. The association sought the court to direct the individuals to use the main road or the usual route to reach the burial ground.

The judges asked the counsel what legal right the association has to prevent villagers from taking out processions. Public roads are free and open for all irrespective of caste, creed and community, the judges remarked. The petition and its contents amount to discrimination under Article 15 of the Constitution, they added.

Criticising the inhumane approach of the association in filing the ‘irresponsible’ petition, which, if entertained could create disharmony, the judges dismissed the petition and imposed `25,000 cost on the association.