No road to reach hospital, girl dies of snakebite in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: A 13-year-old girl of Alakattu Vattuvanahalli panchayat, a hamlet located on a hillock, died of snakebite on Thursday after it took nearly two hours for the villagers to reach the bottom of the hill by carrying her on a doli for 8km on unmotorable road.

According to sources, at least 200 people belonging to 40 families live in the hamlet, which is bereft of any basic facilities, located at Pennagaram taluk in Dharmapuri district. More than 60 children from the village walk a total of 10 km every day—5 km each way—on muddy roads to reach the nearest school. The villagers, who are mostly labourers, have to climb down the hill on foot to reach towns to eke out a living.

The nearest public health centre (PHC) at Seengadu is located at least 2.5 km from the foothill. An auto was waiting to rush the victim, R Kasturi, to the PHC, but she died on the way, sources said. A video showing villagers carrying the girl on a doli through rugged terrain went viral on social media on Thursday.