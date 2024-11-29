Tiruchy Corporation's Kodumal hospital renovation put on the back burner

TIRUCHY: The 64-year-old Kodumal Memorial Hospital on West Boulevard (WB) has lost its past glory and its run-down building is testament to its lost relevance. For many residents staying near Gandhi Market and nearby areas, the hospital under the Tiruchy Corporation was once their go-to centre for emergency medical needs, including complicated delivery cases. Senior citizens claimed it now offers only primary medical assistance.

Residents pointed out that buildings also need renovation, and the corporation has to consider the matter at least in its upcoming budget. The corporation had in 2019 announced a plan to convert the health facility into a super-speciality hospital but it later dropped the move.

In 2023, councillors, too, raised the issue, to which the corporation assured the building would be renovated and maintained as an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC). But nothing happened, and the old building continues to stay in its damaged condition.

"They should consider renovating this into a two-storeyed medical inpatient facility. If they consider such a move, it would be of great help for many working in the market and nearby areas," said Shankar, a loadman in the market. "The corporation should clarify what happened to its plan to renovate this hospital building.

About 40 years ago, this hospital was the first stop for all medical emergencies. If there were some complications, we would go to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. But we rarely faced such a situation, and the hospital used to handle many cases. My son was born in the hospital. Even now, it receives a footfall of over 50 people per day.

They mostly came to get fever medicines and other general medicines. We hope that efforts will be taken to renovate the health facility located in a major commercial spot in the city," said Kalimuthu, a nearby resident. When the matter was raised with Mayor Mu Anbalagan, he said, "I am well aware of the relevance of the health facility, and efforts will be made to renovate the building. It will be converted into a major UPHC, and direction will be given to prepare the estimate for it."