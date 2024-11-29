Zamindar family upset after revenue officials deny patta for ancestral properties in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: The Zamindar family was upset after revenue officials denied patta for their ancestral properties spread over 13.76 acres in Zamindar Kottai (Ward 12) of Nilakottai town panchayat in Dindigul district. The family lives in a dilapidated structure of the Zamin bungalow built around 200 years ago. Despite filing petitions they claimed that no action has been taken.

Speaking to TNIE, S Vijayaraj (45) said, "My father Sundaraja belongs to the 25th generation of the Zamindar family. His father Kama Singama Koolappa Naicker, was one of the prominent Zamindars of that time. Our forefathers owned several hundred acres of land in Nilakottai.

After independence, several hundred tracts were impounded by the newly formed government. When lands were taken away, my father was offered a pension of Rs 1,000 per month. After his death, it stopped and I worked as a worker in a mill till I had to stop due to declining health. My wife Kausalya is the breadwinner and works in a garment showroom in Nilakottai. We seek patta for my family."

A total of 63 families, who are descendants of the servants to the Zamindar, also sought patta land. Some of them have built houses around the Zamin bungalow years ago. They mentioned that since no commercial activities are being carried out and the land remains idle, it could be divided between descendants of the Zamindar and servants.

K Murugan (61) a descendant of the Zamindar's servants said, "The present descendant is financially weak and lives in the dilapidated kitchen section of the Zamin bungalow. In the early 1950s, though the government took away properties, they left the Zamin bungalow and its surrounding areas, which is more than 13.76 acres.

The revenue department carried out conversion, before independence, and it was declared as Zamindar's land. After 1947, mass conversion was carried out and it was termed as Zamin Natham. In 1983, the land was converted to Grama Natham without reason. This shocked the families of the Zamin and the servants. Despite several petitions, no action was taken. Since we were in poverty, we received the support of the Zamin family. If we also get a minor share, it would be useful for us."

An official from the revenue department said, "We have sent a VAO inquiry and found the land is classified as Grama Natham. However, we do not know about the conversion that took place 40 years ago. Besides, one of the cousins of the zamindar had claimed ownership and stake. He also filed a suit to declassify the land. Hence, we are unable to proceed on the issue."