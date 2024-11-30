CUMTA study to boost last-mile connectivity

CHENNAI: Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority has appointed Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd to conduct a study and prepare ‘Bus transport and last mile connectivity improvement plan’ for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) covering 5,904 sq.km.

The study aims to review all bus service operations, routes and route network operating in the CMA and suggest phase-wise improvements in existing service operations, routes and route network as well as for new bus services, routes and route network, CUMTA special officer I Jayakumar said.

Surveys will be conducted from November 25, 2024 to January 15, 2025. These will include passenger surveys within the CMA on board MTC, TNSTC and private buses; at bus terminals, metro rail stations, suburban rail stations and intermediate public transport (share auto, cabs/autos etc.,) stands, said Jayakumar.

CUMTA also intends to integrate buses, rail, and metro to make intermodal journeys seamless and affordable, perform a baseline assessment of intermediate public transport services in Chennai, and establish a framework for rationalising and regulatory mainstreaming of these services.