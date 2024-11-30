Devotees upset over Palani municipality levying fees for parking vehicles

DINDIGUL: Devotees visiting the renowned Palani temple have expressed severe displeasure over the parking fees levied on their vehicles by the municipality authorities. While Rs 70 is charged for parking cars for up to 24 hours, the rate increases to Rs 100 for vans, Rs 115 for trucks and Rs 150 for buses. However, the officials from Palani municipality maintained that this is not a parking fee, but a 'toll' fee.



Sources said that over 50,000 devotees reach Palani town daily and the majority of them use commercial vehicles, which subsequently get parked in the municipality-owned Andavar Park, Devar Park, Aruljyothi Vidhi, Thiru Avinankudi, Ayyam Point Road Junction, Itumbankulam, Itteri Road or Valliappa Garden.



As per a court order, vehicles are not allowed on the entire girivalam path, and as a result, vehicles are parked on either side of the road inside Palani Municipality. Since the two free-parking spaces near Palani temple for devotees are always packed to the rafters with vehicles, the remaining ones have to rely on the municipality spaces by paying the one-time fee which is valid for 24 hours. The number of vehicles in these places skyrockets during Karthikai, Margazhi and Thai months.



Speaking to TNIE, an official from Palani municipality said, "The civic body is reeling under severe financial difficulties. Salaries of conservancy staff eat up around 72% of the municipality's revenue. It must also be noted that the visiting devotees contribute significantly to the waste generated here. Besides, this isn't a new fee. It is just a 'toll' fee which we have been collecting from tourists and devotees over the years. Just that we are strictly implementing it in the past two weeks."