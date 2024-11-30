ED raids premises of AIADMK, BJP men over ‘shady contracts’

PUDUKKOTTAI: The ED held searches at the residences of a few AIADMK and BJP leaders in the district on Friday. The searches targeted individuals allegedly involved in financial irregularities during the previous AIADMK regime.

The searches were conducted at five locations, including the residences of Muruganandam (53), the treasurer of the BJP’s Pudukkottai North district unit, his elder brother Ravichandran, and younger brother Pazhanivel.

Pazhanivel is the district secretary of the AIADMK’s MGR youth wing while Ravichandran is a deputy block development officer at the Karambakudi union office.

Sources said that during the AIADMK regime, Muruganandam and Pazhanivel were involved in public works contracts, including a state-wide project to instal solar street lights. Following allegations of financial misconduct, the DVAC initiated investigation against them in 2021.

Muruganandam who was initially employed as a clerk in the Veppankudi village panchayat office, later worked in the office of the Assistant Director of Panchayats. It was during this time that he developed ties with former AIADMK minister S P Velumani. Leveraging this connection, Muruganandam opted for voluntary retirement from government service and ventured into securing lucrative government contracts.

After the DVAC filed a disproportionate assets case against him in 2021, Muruganandam joined the BJP, and was appointed as the treasurer of the Pudukottai North district unit.