Elderly couple, son found murdered inside farmhouse in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: An elderly couple and their son were murdered by an unidentified gang at their farmhouse inside a coconut grove at Semalaigoundanpalayam in Tiruppur late on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Deivasikamani (78), his wife Alamelu (a) Alamathal (75), and son Senthilkumar (46). While eight sovereigns have gone missing from the house, police are looking into possible property-related disputes in the murder.

According to police, farmer Deivasikamani was living with his wife in Semalaigoundanpalayam. The couple’s only son Senthilkumar was residing with his wife Kavitha (30) and their two children at Saravanampatti as he was working with a private IT company in Coimbatore.

On Friday, the family had planned to participate in a function at a relative’s house. To take his parents for the function along with him, Senthilkumar had come to Semalaigaundanpalayam and the three had slept at their home on Thursday.

Early on Friday, Vazhupuraan, a barber, had gone to the house to offer his service as per Deivasikamani’s instruction the previous day. When Vazhupuraan went there, he allegedly saw Deivasikamani fighting for his life in a pool of blood outside the house with severe head injuries. The shocked barber rushed into the house and found Amalathal and Senthilkumar beaten to death. On information, the Avinashipalayam police rushed to the spot. The bodies were sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.