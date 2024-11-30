Survey finds MTC app usage limited, over 70 per cent use it rarely

CHENNAI: Nearly two years after its launch, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (MTC) Chennai bus mobile application, which provides real-time information on bus arrivals and other details, remains largely unpopular among users, according to a survey conducted by an NGO. The survey flagged several issues with the application, including outdated routes, lack of ticket fare information, and inaccurate bus arrival times.

The study, conducted by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group, found that 70% of commuters who downloaded the app rarely use it, while 14% access it only once a month for commuting-related information. Additionally, only 7% of users reported using the app every day, and 6% use it every other day. Among the survey participants, 161 users said they downloaded app on their phones.

The survey also revealed that 30% of respondents noted instances where the app displayed buses that no longer operate on listed routes. Conversely, many currently operating bus routes were missing from the application. Furthermore, 29% of respondents reported inaccuracies in the route information. For instance, some routes have changed due to metro construction, but these updates were not reflected in the app. MTC officials said they would make changes based on feedback.

The survey, conducted among 500 commuters at MTC bus stands, terminals and other public locations over four weeks from July to August this year, aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the app. The app launched on May 4, 2022, was designed to simplify bus navigation, particularly for visitors, tourists, and recent migrants to the city. The survey gathered perspectives from commuters across age groups and socio-economic backgrounds.