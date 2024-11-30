Union govt working with the aim of welfare for all, President Droupadi Murmu tells Ooty tribals

NILGIRIS: President Droupadi Murmu said the progress of tribal people will help the development of the country and Tamil Nadu government is taking efforts for the development of tribal people.

Interacting with representatives of six ancient tribal communities living in the Nilgiris district, at the Raj Bhavan in Ooty on Friday evening, the President said “There are 700 different types of tribes in India. Out of this, 75 are ancient tribes and there are six ancient tribes living in the Nilgiris district.

Being a tribal myself, I know in detail about the educational, social and economic problems faced by the tribal people. The government of India has been working on the principle of development for all.

In this, tribals are left behind. It is their progress that will perfect this theory. The tribals of Nilgiris district are getting educated and are progressing in their respective fields. Tamil Nadu government is working for the benefit of the tribals.”

The President visited stalls put up by the tribal self help groups and also had dinner with the them after the event.

Alwas, Chairman of the Ancient Tribal Welfare Association, Governor RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Minister CV Meiyanathan, Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya, and Superintendent of Police Nisha were also present at the event.

President’s visit to Tiruvarur cancelled due to cyclone

Tiruvarur: President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit to the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, on Saturday has been cancelled in view of Cyclone Fengal, CUTN sources said.

The President was scheduled to participate in the ninth annual convocation of the university as chief guest and deliver the convocation address. The convocation, however, would be held as scheduled and University Chancellor G Padmanaban will confer degrees to the graduands, sources added.