Villupuram collector urges all departments to coordinate relief efforts

VILLUPURAM: Collector C Palani chaired a monsoon preparedness meeting at the Marakkanam RDO office on Friday. The officials discussed precautionary measures ahead of a heavy rainfall forecast for coastal areas by the IMD due to Cyclone Fengal.

The collector directed officials to ensure disaster relief centres and cyclone shelters in Marakkanam and Vanur regions are ready with essential supplies and basic facilities to accommodate people, especially the fishermen community.

The police and fire departments were instructed to safely evacuate residents from flood-prone areas. Revenue officials and village administrators were tasked with continuous monitoring and immediate relocation of the affected people. Rural Development officers were ordered to prepare temporary shelters.

The highways department was advised to keep tree-cutting equipment and earthmovers ready. The electricity board was instructed to stock power restoration equipment and deploy personnel and the water resources department was directed to monitor water levels in reservoirs and rivers, ensuring sandbags and other resources were available.

Health officials were told to stock adequate medicines to prevent disease outbreaks, while local bodies were directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply through mobile pumps.

The collector, emphasising the need for swift emergency response, urged the departments to effectively coordinate relief operations. He urged the public to report any disaster-related issues via toll-free helpline 1077, 04146-223265 or through WhatsApp on 7200151144.

Inspection along coastline

Earlier on Friday, Chief Secretary-cum-Commissioner of Transport Department and district monitoring officer Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru inspected the coastlines of Marakkanam taluk, focusing on monsoon preparedness in areas like Kazhuveli region and Nagalpakam panchayat.

Jatak reviewed the water flow from River Ongur into the Kazhuveli wetlands and its discharge into the sea. He examined whether the sand embankments at the estuary obstructed the flow. The team also visited the Nagalpakam panchayat to inspect the high-level bridge constructed across Lake Periyakulam, under the NABARD Scheme at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore.

Official sources said the inspection aimed to identify gaps in monsoon preparedness and enhance disaster management efforts in coordination with local officials. The Chief Secretary has assured that steps would be taken to address any identified concerns to safeguard public safety and property, they added.