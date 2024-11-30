Won’t allow tungsten mining, centre must retract nod: CM Stalin to PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday opposed the awarding of tungsten mining rights in Madurai district by the union government to a private firm, saying that the Tamil Nadu government will never permit any mining activity in Arittapatti and its surrounding areas considering the site’s biodiversity heritage status and opposition from the local residents.

A notified biodiversity heritage site falls under one of the areas proposed for mining, and commercial mining in densely populated villages will affect the people who fear that their livelihood may be lost forever, Stalin said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM urged the PM to revoke the award of tungsten mining rights and direct the Ministry of Mines to desist from inviting bids for mining without the consent of the state government.

“The Union Ministry of Mines has declared Hindustan Zinc Limited as the preferred bidder for the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten block (classified as a Critical and Strategic Mineral) under Tranche IV on November 7.

The block includes villages such as Kavattayampatti, Ettimangalam, A Vellalapatti, Arittapatti, Kidaripatty, and Narasingampatti. Among these, Arittapatti is a notified biodiversity heritage site, renowned for its archaeological monuments, including cave temples, sculptures, Jain symbols, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions, and Pancha Pandavar stone beds. Any mining activity would cause irreparable damage to these sites,” Stalin said in his letter.

The CM emphasised the severe impact of mining on the populated villages. He stated it caused immense distress to residents who fear the permanent loss of their livelihood. He directly attributed the ongoing unrest in Madurai to the centre’s decision to award tungsten mining rights and urgently requested the PM to intervene and reconsider the move.