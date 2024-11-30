Work on quarry continuing despite resistance: Mohanavaram villagers

RANIPET: Objecting to the establishment of a quarry in their area, a large number of residents from Mohanavaram near Thimiri staged a black flag protest on Friday morning.

On November 22, the villagers registered their opposition to the quarry at a consultation meeting regarding the project held at a wedding hall in Thimiri. During the meeting, the villagers expressed concerns about the adverse effects of quarrying, citing issues such as depletion of groundwater levels and damage to crops already caused by nearby quarries.

Subsequently, the villagers petitioned Collector Chandrakala, urging her to not provide permission for new quarry tunnels on patta lands near residential areas. Despite their petition and appeal, work on the project continued ostensibly, they alleged.

Thus, the villagers hoisted black flags in front of their houses and staged a demonstration on Friday holding black flags and voicing their demands. Upon information of the protest, Thimiri revenue officials and inspector visited the site and assured the villagers that their concerns would be conveyed to the collector and appropriate action would be taken.

The protesters said that individuals involved in facilitating the quarry project would not be allowed entry into their village under any circumstances.