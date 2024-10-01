BJP youth wing leader among three arrested for goat theft in Karur

KARUR: Police have arrested three persons, including a BJP youth wing secretary in Karur on charges of stealing goats in a car. Police recovered a goat and a car on Sunday night and are on the lookout for two more thieves.

The three in the police net were identified as V Ranjithkumar, 35, P Sathishkumar, 25, and M Sivakumar, 22.

Ranjithkumar is the union secretary of BJP’s Kodaikanal youth wing. He is a resident of NGO Colony near Uzhavar Sandhai in Dindigul district, said Aravakuruchi police.

Sathishkumar belongs to Kannivadi and Sivakumar is of Kasavanapatti, both in Athur taluk of Dindigul district.

Police recovered a car with a TN registration the thieves were using.

Earlier police received complaints from the residents of Thennilai, Paramathi and Aravakuruchi that a gang arrived in a car and stole 16 goats on the night of September 27.

After Aravakuruchi police registered a case and conducted inquiries, it was found that a five-member gang comprising of Ranjithkumar, Sathishkumar and Sivakumar and two more were behind the crime.