Centre must infuse 50% equity in TN CMRL Phase-II: Annamalai to PM

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to infuse 50% equity for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project to help complete the project as soon as possible.

Annamalai’s request assumes significance as a few days ago, Chief Minister MK Stalin made this request to the prime minister. The Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project is a 118.9 km network with 128 stations which is being developed in three corridors.

In a statement here, Annamalai said Phase II of the Cehanni Metro which costs Rs 63,246 crore, has hit severe roadblocks, with its progress stalling due to lack of funds.

“With its high fiscal deficits, the Tamil Nadu government has no more strings to pull for further loans. However, the DMK government chose to politicise this matter through its malicious propaganda that the central government has been turning a blind eye to Tamil Nadu’s requests,” he added.

“Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro, connecting the city’s IT corridor, is a project that could significantly benefit daily commuters in the city’s busiest zone. The successful execution of this project would bring great relief to the people of the city. However, it is evident now that this can only be achieved if our central government participates in completing this project,” Annamalai said in the statement.