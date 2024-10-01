Deputy CM Udhayanidhi moves to third in TN cabinet hierarchy

CHENNAI: After becoming the deputy chief minister of the state, Udhayanidhi Stalin has moved to third place in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin. When Udhayanidhi Stalin was sworn in minister in December 2022, he stood 10th on the list of ministers. Minister KN Nehru is in the fourth place.

By the inter-se seniority, in the state Assembly, in the next session, Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to be allotted a seat next to Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

As per the Government Order for the inter-se-seniority of ministers and their subjects issued by the public department, Udhayanidhi Stalin will look after the following subjects: Youth welfare and sports development, special programme implementation, poverty alleviation programme and rural indebtedness and planning and development.

Balaji in 21st place

Minister for Tourism R Rajendran is in the 19th place. Previously it was occupied by K Ramachandran who has been dropped from the cabinet. Minister for Electricity V Senthil Balaji is in the 21st place. Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan is in 27th place.

Minister for Minorities Welfare SM Nasar is in the 29th place. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa is in the 33rd place.