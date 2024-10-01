Five arrested for raping 21-year-old woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: Five men were arrested by the St Thomas Mount police for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman with intellectual disability. One of the arrested men raped the woman under the pretext of a romantic relationship and then sent her with the other men.

Police identified the suspects as Donali (30), Rajendran (45), Saran (31), Shankar (24) and Vijay (26). “Donali, who works at an eatery in Butt Road near St Thomas Mount, entered into a relationship with Harini (name changed) a few months ago. On September 22, Harini went missing. Her parents lodged a missing complaint,” a police source said.

On September 24, the parents found Harini at a bus stop near their house. She narrated her ordeal to her parents who lodged a police complaint. “Donali raped her in Koyambedu on September 22. He then sent her with his four friends who raped her on separate occasions,” the police said.