Four new species discovered in herpetofauna survey at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

In addition to the new species, the survey documented critically endangered species such as Micrixalus spelunca (the cave dancing frog) and Nyctibatrachus indraneili (Indraneil’s night frog), as well as several other endangered and endemic frogs, skinks, and snakes. Rare snake species, including the striped coral snake (Calliophis nigrescens), king cobra (Ophiophagus hannah), and the Nilgiri burrowing snake (Plectrurus perrotetii), were also recorded.

The survey, which was guided by Field Director D. Venkatesh and led by Deputy Director Arun Kumar P., represents the first extensive herpetofauna assessment in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The findings provide crucial data for conservation and management strategies, and further surveys are expected to reveal more species, particularly during the retreating monsoon season.

Arun Kumar shared his optimism with TNIE: "There are some cliff and gorge areas that may reveal more discoveries. These inaccessible areas will be surveyed during the forthcoming northeast monsoon."

Sujith also noted that some species in the dry areas (such as shrub jungles in rain shadow zones) tend to become active during the retreating monsoon. He said: "To target them, we need some surveys to be conducted in late October or November during the northeast monsoon, especially for burrowing species of frogs like Uperodon and Sphaerotheca."

The North Nilgiris Division is a region of immense ecological importance, characterised by its diverse landscapes, including montane forests, shola-grassland mosaics, reed and bamboo patches, dry deciduous forests, shrub jungles, and riparian zones. Its position on both the eastern and western slopes of the Nilgiris enhances its status as a biodiversity hotspot and a vital watershed for both local wildlife and human communities.

When combined with previous studies conducted in Viboothimala and other parts of the reserve, the total number of identified species now stands at 55 reptile species and 39 amphibian species, with approximately 40% being endemic to the Western Ghats. Of these species, 16 are classified as threatened, and three are considered near-threatened according to the IUCN.