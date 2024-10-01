Hosur councillors flag key issues at HCMC council meeting

KRISHNAGIRI: Several issues including water scarcity, the need for a UGD system, and dysfunctional street lights were discussed in the Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) council meeting on Monday. Commissioner HS Srikanth said the issues would be addressed in a phased manner.

Ward 19 councillor M Madhesh, Ward 36 councillor K Bagyalakshmi and Ward 2 councillor H Shreedharan raised low voltage issues in their wards and demanded to set up a transformer. The commissioner ordered the Tangedco staff to fix the problem.

Ward 7 councillor and Deputy Mayor C Anandaiah said miscreants were collecting money from street vendors regularly. Mayor SA Sathya said vendors have been asked not to give money to any unauthorised persons in the name of any tax or toll. A police complaint will be filed in this regard, she added.

Ward 41 councillor M Kuberan said lights in HCMC parks are not properly maintained. Ward 26 councillor Shilpa asked the health department to conduct a fogging operation in her ward twice a month.

Similarly, Ward 19 councillor M Madhesh of the Mookandapalli area alleged that, to provide an EB connection to a private company, without any information to people, a power shutdown was implemented for more than seven hours a week ago.

Commissioner HS Srikanth asked Tangedco authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.

During the meeting, resolutions were passed to construct a culvert worth around `49 lakh near old ASTC HUDCO, Arasanatti, Seetharaman Nagar, and Thayappa Thottam.