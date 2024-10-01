Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke award for iconic contribution to Indian cinema

CHENNAI: Veteran actor and BJP politician Mithun Chakraborty will be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award the government’s highest recognition in the field of cinema this year.

Once a sympathiser of the Naxal movement in Calcutta, Chakraborty became a Rajya Sabha MP on a Trinamool Congress ticket in 2014.

However, he moved to the ruling BJP in 2021 ahead of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election that year. Earlier this year, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in the country.

Making the announcement on X on Monday, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.” The award will be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshared the post and wrote on X, “Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him.”

A star in the 80s, Chakraborty has had a decreased presence on the silver screen in recent times. Although he was part of Bengali-language films like Kabuliwala (2023) and Projapati (2022), his last Hindi outing was the controversial The Kashmir Files (2022). He also served as the head judge or ‘grandmaster’ on the popular dance reality series Dance India Dance from 2009 to 2018.

Mithun Da, as he was better known, made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen’s 1976 film Mrigayaa, for which he won the National Award for Best Actor. He bagged two more National Awards for 1992’s Tahader Katha (best actor) and 1998’s Swami Vivekananda (best supporting actor).

Mithun Da’s claim to fame, however, was his distinctive dancing style in the 1982 superhit Disco Dancer, which is widely credited for ushering in the era of disco dancing in India through chartbusters like ‘I Am A Disco Dancer’.