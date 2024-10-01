Must be ready for short spells of intense rain: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday underscored the importance of efficient handling of sudden and intense downpour during the north-east monsoon, which has become routine during the recent years, since the public are affected very much.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations made for facing the monsoon in which ministers and officials of all key departments were present, Stalin said, “In the past, rainfall was uniform during the entire north-east monsoon season.

However, during recent years, due to climate change, the quantum of rain for the entire season occurs in a few days or through sudden and intense downpour within a few hours. This causes severe damage to infrastructure relating to drinking water, roads and electricity.”

In this regard, Stalin recalled that last year, during the northeast monsoon, Chennai, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts were severely affected by floods. However, the situation was efficiently handled by the administration and normalcy was restored expeditiously.

“This year too, the government is making all precautionary steps to face the northeast monsoon,” he said. Stalin said real-time information about rainfall would help release of water from the dam and provide flood warning information.

To ensure that, the government has installed 1,400 automatic rain gauges and 100 automatic weather stations.