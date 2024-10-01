Must be ready for short spells of intense rain: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday underscored the importance of efficient handling of sudden and intense downpour during the north-east monsoon, which has become routine during the recent years, since the public are affected very much.
Chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations made for facing the monsoon in which ministers and officials of all key departments were present, Stalin said, “In the past, rainfall was uniform during the entire north-east monsoon season.
However, during recent years, due to climate change, the quantum of rain for the entire season occurs in a few days or through sudden and intense downpour within a few hours. This causes severe damage to infrastructure relating to drinking water, roads and electricity.”
In this regard, Stalin recalled that last year, during the northeast monsoon, Chennai, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts were severely affected by floods. However, the situation was efficiently handled by the administration and normalcy was restored expeditiously.
“This year too, the government is making all precautionary steps to face the northeast monsoon,” he said. Stalin said real-time information about rainfall would help release of water from the dam and provide flood warning information.
To ensure that, the government has installed 1,400 automatic rain gauges and 100 automatic weather stations.
“The government has developed a mobile application called TN-Alert to provide information on weather forecasts, current weather, the amount of rainfall received and water storage in reservoirs. Fishermen are the worst affected during the rainy season. Steps have been taken to provide timely information on cyclones and heavy rain to fishermen going for deep-sea fishing through modern telecommunication devices. Cities, including Chennai, should act with extreme caution during this period,” he added.
The chief minister also said a real-time flood forecast system has been devised to provide ward and street-wise flood warnings to Chennai Corporation areas.
The district administration needs to plan in advance to provide assistance to the elderly, pregnant women, lactating mothers and differently-abled persons. In the event of a flood, it is important to evacuate from low-lying areas and move to safer places, he added.
“As soon as there is a flood, the government machinery should work as quickly as possible. The aim should be to avoid even a single death. Equipment such as water tankers, woodcutters, JCBs etc., and boats should be kept near the low-lying areas in advance. Whatever the challenge, 100% success can be ensured if everyone acts together,” Stalin said.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, Thangam Thennarasu, KKSSR Ramachandran, TM Anbarasan, V Senthil Balaji, Ma Subramaniam and PK Sekarbabu and officials of departments attended the meeting.
