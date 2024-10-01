Over 900 detained in Samsung workers protest by Tamil Nadu police

CHENNAI: A total of 912 people, mostly Samsung workers, were detained by the Kancheepuram police for attempting to carry out a street protest on Tuesday.

Police officials said that they had been detained due to allegedly disrupting public peace and that they are expected to released later in the day.

A statement from G Sukumaran, state secretary of the CITU said that CITU state president A Soundararajan was also among those detained.

Over a 1000 Samsung workers have been protesting from a temporary shed, a few metres away from the Samsung home appliances plant in Sriperumbudur from September 9. Their demands include the recognition of a CITU-backed union, improved working hours and wages.

Members of the CITU planned to carry out the street protest after a round of talks between representatives from Samsung and them that was held last week, failed.

While Samsung insisted on the formation of a worker’s union as opposed to recognising the union, CITU said they refused to call off the protests until the union is recognised.