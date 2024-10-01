Police conduct inquiry at Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Yoga Foundation after Madras HC seeks report

A strong police contingent, along with officials from the District Social Welfare Department, Child Protection Unit, and District Child Welfare Committee, conducted an inquiry at the Isha Foundation's Ashram at Velliangiri Foothills on Tuesday.

This action followed a Madras High Court order seeking a report from the Tamil Nadu government on criminal cases registered against the institution of spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev.

On Monday, Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam of the HC bench examined a habeas corpus petition filed by S Kamaraj, a retired professor, who claims that his two daughters are being held captive at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The petitioner alleged that the foundation had abused individuals by brainwashing them, converting them into monks, and preventing parents and relatives from meeting them.

He further submitted that a criminal case under the POCSO Act had been registered against a doctor at the institution for molesting 12 minor girls from a school, while his counsel highlighted several other criminal cases.

The petitioner also claimed that his elder daughter contacted him on 15 June this year, stating that his younger daughter was fasting unto death unless he dropped his litigation against the Isha Yoga Centre.

The bench directed the Additional Public Prosecutor to submit a report at the next hearing on October 4, following an inquiry by the district police into the Isha Foundation.

Subsequently, District Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan, District Social Welfare Officer R Ambika, and members of the Child Protection Unit and District Child Welfare Committee visited the centre, conducting an inquiry that began around 10 am and continued until 7:30 pm.

Speaking to the press after completing the inquiry on Tuesday night, Karthikeyan said: "On the court's order, the inquiry was conducted with the centre's inmates. They cooperated fully. The inquiry was completed today and will resume on Wednesday. After the inquiry concludes, the report will be submitted to the court."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Isha Foundation released a statement on Tuesday, saying: "We do not ask people to get married or take up monkhood."

"Isha Foundation was founded by Sadhguru to impart yoga and spirituality. We believe adult individuals have the freedom and wisdom to choose their path. We do not ask people to marry or take up monkhood, as these are personal choices. Isha Yoga Center is home to thousands who are not monks and a few who have taken brahmacharya or monkhood," the statement read.

Isha also stated that monks had appeared before the court, confirming they were staying at the centre of their own volition.

"Now that the matter is before the court, we hope truth will prevail, and the unnecessary controversies will end," the statement added, accusing the petitioner and others of attempting to trespass under the guise of being a fact-finding committee investigating the crematorium being constructed by the foundation.

Isha also claimed that the petitioner and others attempted to trespass while posing as a fact-finding committee investigating the crematorium being constructed by the foundation and that they subsequently filed a criminal complaint against the foundation.

Meanwhile, the HC had granted a stay on submission of the final report by the police. "Apart from this, there is no other criminal case against the Foundation. Whoever indulges in spreading false information against the foundation will be strictly dealt with as per the law of the land," it said.