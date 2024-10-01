Rs 92K crore credit linkages given to women SHGs in last three years: TN deputy CM Udayanidhi

CHENNAI: DEPUTY Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said the DMK government has exceeded the previous AIADMK government in giving credit linkages to women self-help groups.

“During the 10 years of AIADMK rule between 2011 and 2021, a sum of Rs 84,815 crore was given as credit linkages to women SHGs. But during the past three years of the DMK government, Rs 92,000 crore have been given. In just three years, the Dravidian model government has given more than the credit linkage given in the last 10 years of the previous government,” he said.

He was speaking at a function to present the Manimegalai Awards for 2022-23 and 2023-24 to 70 SHGs and federations by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women. Udhayanidhi presented Rs 1.18 crore in award money, appreciation certificates and credit linkages to the tune of Rs 30.20 crore to 6,135 members of 516 women SHGs. He gave away banker awards for the performance of banks and their branches in providing credit linkages SHGs.

“Honouring the sisters of women self-help groups is the first programme I am attending after taking over as the deputy CM. A child, whenever gets an award or a prize, used to run to the mother to show it to her first. Similarly, after assuming the big responsibility of deputy chief minister, I have come to see you, mothers,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

In Tamil Nadu, about 4.73 lakh SHGs are functioning under the Rural Livelihood Mission and Urban Livelihood Mission. In the last three years alone, a total of 1,25,750 new women SHGs with 14,91,985 members have been formed.

Udhayanidhi said the Manimegalai Awards, which were given during the previous DMK government, were not given for the last 10 years. The present government has resumed it.