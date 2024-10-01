Toddler’s abduction case falls flat after mom turns hostile in TN

CHENNAI: A 2018 case of abduction of a three-year-old boy by two women that was “solved” in less than 24 hours by Chennai police fell flat before a city court last week after the victim’s mother turned hostile during the trial.

The police case was that N Kuttiamma (38) and her daughter T Iswarya (20) had taken away the child from a play school in Pulianthope by posing before his teacher as caretakers and were planning to sell him for `50,000 to R Jothi (50).

The first two accused were arrested by Pulianthope police within a day using CCTV footage from a house behind the school. The case had made headlines, and the then city police commissioner AK Viswanathan had even appreciated the investigating officer in person. He had also applauded the resident for installing the CCTV that had helped crack the case.

The prosecution had later filed serious charges of abduction and trafficking against the accused.

However, during trial, the child’s mother and complainant Durgadevi turned hostile and so did six other prosecution witnesses. In fact, Durgadevi’s deposition was to the extent that she had given permission to the school teacher over a phone call to allow her son to be picked up by the accused on the day. The accused knew the complainant’s family, as they had worked as labourers to help them build their house.