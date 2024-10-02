13-year-old dies due to fever in Tamil Nadu, leptospirosis suspected

ERODE: A 13-year-old boy died due to suspected Leptospirosis (rat fever) at a village in Anthiyur of Erode district. A 36-year-old woman from the same village was also admitted at the Erode Government Hospital with symptoms.

Police said the deceased P Dinesh Kumar was the son of Periyasamy, a casual labourer, and Nirmala from Kattur in Paruvachi village. He was studying in class 8 at Sethunampalayam Panchayat Union Middle School.

On September 16, the boy started vomiting and fainted at school following which his teachers sent him home. The next day the boy developed fever. The boy’s parents admitted him in a private hospital.

“On September 19, the boy’s health worsened and he was taken to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital. Despite intensive care, he died on Monday,” police added. The parents alleged that Dinesh died due to leptospirosis.

Ambika Shanmugam, joint director of the Health Department, said, “We are yet to receive a report on this. Anything can be said only after that.”Following this, sanitary work and health check-ups have been intensified in Kattur village by the district administration.

