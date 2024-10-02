Caught in TN-centre row, no pay for 20K Samagra Shiksha staff

CHENNAI: Over 20,000 teaching and non-teaching staff associated with Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme are staring at trouble as their September month salary has not been paid yet.

Senior officials from the school education department said the centre has withheld the funds due to the stand-off with Tamil Nadu over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the salaries would be paid only after the centre releases the fund.Usually, all government employees get the salaries on the last working day of the preceding month.

In January, the project approval board of the Union Ministry of Education sanctioned Rs 3,585 crore to Tamil Nadu for SS for 2024-2025. The funding is as per 60-40 ratio, with centre contributing Rs 2,151 crore and state Rs 1,434 crore.

For four months now, the state has been managing without the Rs 573-crore first instalment usually released by June every year by the centre. Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had also mentioned that Rs 249 crore from the previous year is pending.

While some initiatives under the scheme in schools were earlier halted over lack of funds, the non-disbursal of salary has exacerbated the trouble with livelihood of thousands of employees at stake now.

According to officials, those affected include staff from the state and district project offices, Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs), part-time teachers, special educators, and other non-teaching personnel.

The permanent employees – BRTEs and officials at state and district project offices – get their salaries on the last day of the month, while rest get it before fifth of every month.