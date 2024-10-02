Doctor instructs nurses via video call to treat patients, clinic sealed in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: After a doctor was found issuing instructions to nurses and treating patients via video calls, health and revenue department officials sealed a private clinic in Vikramasingapuram on Monday. "Ambasamudram Tahsildar Sabari Mallika was conducting regular inspections in Vaikalpalam of Vikramasingapuram recently.

During the inspection, she discovered that nurses were treating patients at a private clinic owned by Dr Chandrasekaran. Further inquiry by health officials revealed that Dr Chandrasekaran had not been visiting his clinic for the past few months.

On Monday, Dr Latha, Joint Director of Health Services, Tirunelveli, sealed the clinic in the presence of Mallika, Chief Medical Officer of Ambasamudram Government Hospital Dr Shanmuga Sankari and Village Administrative Officer Kuthalingam and Vikramasingapuram police," said sources.

When contacted by TNIE, Latha said that based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Chandrasekaran. "Instead of attending to patients in person, Chandrasekaran issued instructions to the nurses on how to treat the patients, through video call.

The nurses were performing intravenous cannulation and administering IV fluids based on his instructions," she said, adding action would be initiated against the clinic under The Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act.