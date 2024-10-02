E-pass system to continue in The Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: The e-pass system for all vehicles, except those of local residents coming to Nilgiris, will be in place until further orders from the Madras High Court, collector has said.

Addressing reporters, district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said, “Since the implementation of the e-Pass system, over 2.75 lakh vehicles have received the pass. As of September 30, the deadline, around 13 lakh people have travelled to Nilgiris since the e-pass system was introduced.”

The Nilgiris attracts an average of 30 lakh tourists every year. More than 10 lakh people visit the place in April and May. Due to a large number of tourists arriving at the same time, Ooty town as well as the ghat road witnesses heavy traffic congestion.

Tourists also suffer from lack of access to amenities such as accommodation and toilet facilities during the season. Taking this into consideration, the court had directed the government to introduce e-pass system to regulate tourist arrivals. Tourists can register for epass at https://epass.tnega.org