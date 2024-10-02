Four new species found in survey in MTR buffer forests

CHENNAI: The recent herpetofauna survey in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) buffer forests, now called MTR Masinagudi Division, has shed light on rich biodiversity, including several species that may be new to science.

Conducted from September 7 to 9, the survey spanned diverse habitats across altitudes, ranging from 300 to 2,000 metres above mean sea level, leading to the identification of 33 reptile and 36 amphibian species, many of which are endemic to the Western Ghats.

Significantly, the survey revealed four potentially new species, including two geckos (one from the Cnemaspis genus and another from Hemidactylus), a skink, and a frog from the genus Sphaerotheca. For these species to be formally described, traditional taxonomic work combined with molecular phylogenetic studies must be conducted.

Herpetologist Sujith V Gopalan, who did PhD on frogs of the Western Ghats, told TNIE, “We have found four candidate species that are new to science. A formal description of them will require further collection of specimens, taxonomic studies, and molecular phylogenetics. The collection requires permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden.”

Other remarkable findings include critically endangered species like Micrixalus spelunca (the cave dancing frog) and Nyctibatrachus indraneili (Indraneil’s Night Frog), along with several endemic and endangered species of frogs, skinks, and snakes. Rare snake species such as the Striped Coral Snake (Calliophis nigrescens), King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah), and the Nilgiri Burrowing Snake (Plectrurus perrotetii) were recorded.