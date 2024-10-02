LBP farmers oppose turn system of water release

ERODE: In Erode, water is being released from the Lower Bhavani Dam (Bhavanisagar) to phase-1 of LBP irrigation. With Water Resources Department likely to implement turn system of water release in branch canals, farmers demand that it should not be implemented until the onset of northeast monsoon.

K V Ponnaiyan, Secretary of Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, said, “On August 15, water was opened from the Lower Bhavani Dam to the LBP canal for phase-1 of LBP irrigation. It has been one and a half months since the water was opened for irrigation.

However, there is still water scarcity in irrigated areas. Due to this, farmers in various places have not started the paddy cultivation works. WRD should not implement a turn system in distributing water for irrigation. If the officials implement the turn system it will definitely affect the farmers. The officials have already implemented a turn system in branch canals at many places without any forecast. Turn system should not be implemented until the onset of monsoon.”

S Periyasamy. president of the association, said, “The WRD has implemented a turn system in the branch canals without any prior announcement. For example, water was not supplied to the Dindal branch canal on Tuesday. They will turn on the water on Wednesday morning. But water will reach the tail-end of the canal on Wednesday evening only.

This does not affect the farmers who have wells. Farmers who depend only on canal water will suffer. That is why we oppose the turn system.”

“At present 2,300 cusecs of water is released from the dam for irrigation. However, water scarcity in irrigated areas is due to seepage in canals and water theft. Along with this, the monsoon is also getting delayed.” he added.

WRD officials in Erode said, “Due to delayed monsoon, the demand for water is high in all irrigation areas. The water availability in the dam is also decreasing. Hence the turn system was discussed. But it has not been implemented yet. Monsoon is likely to start from October 18. Once the monsoon starts, the water demand will decrease.” On Tuesday, the water level of the dam was 88.8 (20.8 tmc) feet against its full level of 105 feet. The water inflow was 3,186 cusecs.