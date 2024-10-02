Madurai airport finally begins round-the-clock operations

MADURAI: After 12 years of continuous demands from MPs in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai airport has finally commenced round-the-clock operations. Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman M Suresh declared the airport as a 24x7 functioning facility on Tuesday in the presence of various MPs and MLAs.

Airport Director P Muthukumar, in his welcome address, said the 24-hour operation of the airport is a significant milestone for the entire Madurai city. In 1997, the facility was announced as a domestic airport and a centre for commerce and tourism.

The launch of the airport had attracted more investments and development to the southern region. Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) Chairman and Virudhunagar MP B Manickam Tagore began his address by highlighting how the Madurai airport attained various developments in the previous years.

"From the upcoming winter schedule onwards, more flights will come to Madurai. Airlines also need to make efforts to connect more states and important cities from Madurai. After Covid-19, this airport has achieved break-even and now manages its own expenses.

The 24x7 functioning of this airport would boost the growth of southern districts in all fields," he said. AAC Vice Chairman and Madurai MP S Venkatesan, AAC Vice Chairman and Thiruparankundram MLA VV Rajan Chellappa, and Sivakasi MLA AMSG Ashokan also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector MS Sangeetha said that land acquisition for expanding the airport runway has been completed. Two waterbodies and one road were part of the land.

As a solution to this issue, the district administration had resolved to deepen nearby waterbodies and lay new roads. Administrative sanction has already been sought to commence the work. The entire process will be completed within this month.