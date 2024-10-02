Man gored to death by cow near Tiruchy govt hospital

TIRUCHY: An 84-year-old man from Dindigul district died after a stray cow gored him near the KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy on Monday and he further sustained head injuries falling down, the police said.

The deceased, P Maruthamuthu of Balakrishnapuram in Dindigul, who was a retired railway employee, had come down to his relative’s house at Periyamilaguparai in the city on September 29 to attend a funeral.

On Monday, he was walking down to a tea shop opposite the KAPV college in the locality when one of the two “aggressive” cows there attacked him.

Maruthamuthu, who also sustained head injuries after the animal knocked him down, was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). He, however, was declared dead there, the police added. The Sessions Court police registered a case of unnatural death the same day.