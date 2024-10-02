Melma residents launch black flag protest against SIPCOT expansion in TN's Cheyyar

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Expressing strong opposition to the proposed SIPCOT expansion in Cheyyar and a recent government report on the matter, residents of Melma and nearby panchayats have decided to stage black flag protests. On Tuesday, the 452nd day of their agitation, the Kurumbur panchayat hoisted black flags, and sources said the other panchayats will follow suit.

Sources said the state government had earlier announced the expansion of SIPCOT across various districts, with Cheyyar included in the plan. Residents from 11 panchayats, including Melma, have since been protesting against the acquisition of 3,174 acres of their land for the expansion.

“We have been opposing this expansion since 2022. Due to our continuous protest, the authorities had halted the project. However, now they have issued a report stating that the land acquisition will proceed. We will never allow that,” M Uma, a resident of Kurumbur panchayat, told TNIE.

Each panchayat has now resolved to continuously hoist black flags in their respective villages. The residents of Melma panchayat will also continue their sit-in demonstration at the designated protest site.