Minister denies Edappadi’s claim of TN not trying to raise Mullaiperiyar level

CHENNAI: Taking exception to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s charge that the DMK government took no step to raise the Mullaiperiyar Dam water level from 142 to 152 feet, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday said the state government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin has been making every effort to achieve this.

Referring to the hunger strike announced by the AIADMK over the Mullaiperiyar Dam issue, Duraimurugan said in a statement, “I appeal to the AIADMK, which is making baseless statements and staging protests for political gains on the river water issue, to work constructively instead of trying to confuse the people.”

“Stalin, senior TN officials, including the chief secretary and water resources secretary, and I had time and again taken up the issue of removing trees near the baby dam with the Kerala officials, in order to begin works to strengthen the dam.

The issue was also discussed in the meeting of the chief secretaries of both states held on December 12, 2022, and May 5, 2023, as per the advice of the supervisory committee of Mullaperiyar dam,” he added

The Kerala government subsequently sanctioned Rs 31.24 lakh for the repair of Vallakkadavu Mullaiperiyar forest road and the amount was paid by both state governments on April 4, 2023. Renovation of the ground bridge was completed on May 9, 2024, the minister said.