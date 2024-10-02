Nutritional info missing on Aavin packs; officials cite printing error

MADURAI: After nutritional information, which must be mandatorily printed on all milk packets, was missing, hundreds of customers were upset with Aavin in Madurai. Key information, including fat and protein content, were not printed on packets and the same was noticed by customers who purchased the milk packets from Aavin parlours.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist NG Mohan said, “Every day, we find the nutritional information printed in black along with packaged date on the milk packets. It contains details of the fat content and SNF (solids-not-fat). SNF is the nutrient portion present in milk, other than milk fat and water.

When SNF is combined with milk fat, it is called total solids. Although most customers do not notice these things, they are mandatory as per the standards of Aavin. If the same is not printed, legal action can be initiated through consumer forums.”

A milk agent from Madurai said, “We did not notice that the labels were missing from the packets as the milk arrives early in the morning and is mostly sold within a few hours. But some customers who bought milk packets from Aavin parlours in the afternoon noticed the missing labels.”

Speaking to TNIE, an official from Aavin (Madurai) said, “Every day, more than 80,000 litres are packaged and supplied in each shift from the dairy plant in Madurai. This could be a printing error on the polymer film. However, when it comes to the quality of the milk, there is no compromise. We will check the dairy and maintenance division and it will be rectified.”