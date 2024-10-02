October 6 RSS route march gets Madras High Court nod

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has permitted the RSS to hold a route march at 58 places in the state on October 6.

Justice G Jayachandran noted that the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court, in the previous round of litigations, issued directions and expressed the belief that the guidelines would be followed scrupulously by the police as well as the organisers, and there should not be any need for the organisers to approach the court in the future.

However, the judge said, it has proved to be an illusion similar to tale of ‘Vedha and Vikram’.

The judge also stated that the court had repeatedly held that the presence of other religious institutions or organisations with different ideologies located on the proposed route cannot be a bar for the route march.

Director Mohan granted anticipatory bail

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC granted anticipatory bail to film director G Mohan, who was booked for making derogatory remarks on ‘Panjamirtham’ at the Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani. Hearing the petition filed by the director, Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted the anticipatory bail after instructing him to seek an apology via social media and newspapers for his remark.