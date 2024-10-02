Officials paint speed breaker, install warning board at Siruvani-Perur Jn in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Based on the city police officials’ instructions to implement safety measures on the Siruvani-Perur Bypass Road junction after a series of accidents, the State Highways Department officials painted the speed breaker and installed warning board.

As the junction witnessed frequent accidents, the locals demanded speed breakers. As the State Highways Department officials installed a speed breaker a few metres ahead of the junction on Saturday night, the residents thought that commuters would slow down. However, it was left without any painting and the absence of indicators resulted in two accidents on Sunday.

V Vijayakumar, a BJP functionary from Selvapuram said, “Around 7.30 pm on Sunday a biker was thrown off from the road as he did not notice the speed breaker. He suffered severe injuries on his face and head. Earlier in the same day, the locals rescued a motorist as well. Hence, I shared the photos of the accident scene and the condition of the speed breaker on social media.”

Upon noticing it, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S Ashok Kumar on Monday alerted the State Highways Department and asked them to ensure that safety measures are implemented as per the Indian Road Congress rules. Soon, after the alert, a team of workers from the highways department painted the speed breaker and installed the warning board.

An official from the State Highways Department said. “Based on the alert, we immediately fixed the problem and it would not be repeated.”

Police said, 201 speed breakers were identified in the city that violate the Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms. These speed-breakers on important city roads not only pose a threat to the safety of motorists, but they could also damage vehicles.

Through the District Road Safety Committee, the police have asked the state highways, National Highways, and the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to speed up the work to ensure safety norms for the existing speed-breakers and the new ones. The work is underway.