Panchayat president, two others held for killing leopard in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Three people including Thinnapatti panchayat president were arrested by the Salem district forest department officials for killing a leopard near Mettur on Tuesday. Two country-made guns were also seized. The accused were identified as Munusamy, Thinnapatti panchayat president, Sasikumar, and Raja, all residents of Thinnapatti.

Forest department officials said a leopard was found dead in Vellakarattur forest on September 27. During preliminary investigations, a bullet injury was found and a case was registered. During the investigation, it was found that the trio was involved and they were arrested on Tuesday. Two country-made guns were also seized.

Sources said that over 15 goats and 10 hens were killed in a leopard attack in Palamalai, Kulathur, Kurumbanur, Thinnapatti, and Edappadi in the last few weeks. The locals had urged forest officials to capture the leopard, and installed CCTV cameras near the forest boundary.

However, even before the capture operation commenced, the trio killed the leopard.