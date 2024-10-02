Ramadoss silent on ‘atrocities’ committed by ED: RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: The DMK has criticised PMK founder S Ramadoss for his silence over the alleged atrocities of the Enforcement Directorate. It also slammed the PMK for aligning with the BJP after a CBI case was filed against Anbumani Ramadoss for approving private medical colleges.

In a statement, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi claimed that no charge was initially filed against Senthil Balaji in response to two complaints lodged in 2015 and 2017.

A charge sheet was submitted in the high court in June 2017 following a complaint by Gopi. It named 12 people as accused and Balaji was not among them.

However, after Balaji took a stand against Palaniswami, his name was included in the charge sheet in March 2021. “It is clear these charges were foisted on Balaji because he filed a complaint against Palaniswami with the governor in September 2017,” Bharathi said.