Raw material price goes up, carton boxes to cost more in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Due to a hike in raw material prices, the manufacturers of corrugated boxes have decided to increase the price of carton boxes used for packing goods by 15 per cent.

R Sivakumar, president of the South India Corrugated Box Manufacturers’ Association (SICBMA), Coimbatore chapter, told TNIE, “In India, corrugated boxes play an important role in packing. Lightweight products are mostly packed in these boxes and transported. Textile products produced in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, and Erode districts are mostly packed in these boxes. In particular, knitwear produced in Tiruppur is exported through these boxes.”

He added, “As for our business, we procure Kraft paper from paper mills and manufacture the corrugated boxes. Paper mills manufacture Kraft paper by importing raw materials from foreign countries. In this case, the Kraft paper used for the manufacturing boxes differs based on the Bursting Factor (BF) and BF is a measure of how much pressure Kraft paper can withstand before it ruptures.

A higher BF means the paper is stronger and more resilient. In this, we are using Kraft paper with numbers ranging from 12 BF to 28 B. In this context, the paper mills have drastically increased the price of Kraft paper in the last month and this has affected us severely.”