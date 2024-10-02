Sadhguru’s feet photo selling for ₹3,200 sparks social media buzz

A photo of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s feet, priced at ₹3,200 on the official Isha Foundation website, has ignited a wave of amusement across social media. The listing was recently discovered on the Isha Foundation’s online shop, leading to a flurry of humorous reactions.

Sadhguru, the 67-year-old founder of the Isha Foundation a non-profit organisation based near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu is well-known for his teachings on spirituality, meditation, and self-awareness.

On the Isha Life e-shop, the description for the feet photo claims that Sadhguru’s feet “are revered because they are the pathway to access the Guru’s energy.” It continues, “The very act of bowing down to a Guru’s feet enhances one’s proximity and builds a deeper connection with the Guru.” The framed photo is marketed as a “powerful medium to strengthen your connection with Sadhguru.”

This unique offering has led to a plethora of jokes online.

Social Media Reactions

One user on X quipped, “Sole touching moment,” after sharing a screenshot of the listing. Another added, “Earlier, people used to pay dakshina for touching the feet of gurus and seeking their blessings. Now, Sadhguru has innovated.”